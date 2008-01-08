People here at Hillary's event are beside themselves. Press aides whom I've never seen smiling before all look like the cat who ate the canary. And hugs all around.



Terry McAuliffe just stopped into the press room to proclaim victory. Asked whether he thinks Hillary's choke-up affected the race he replied, "Sure I do." "People saw the real Hillary Clinton," he contended, and that made the difference.

With the somewhat gloating air of a quarterback who's just thrown the winning touchdown McAuliffe added, "My phone the last hour has been ringing off the hook" with calls from donors and well-wishers.

Wow.