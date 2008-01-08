With so much hot primary action to keep up on tonight, you may have missed these posts:

*John B. Judis’s heady, forward-looking breakdowns of the exit poll data from both the Republican and Democratic sides.

*Jason Zengerle’s valiant attempt to make heads-or-tails of the GOP field.

*Former Bill Clinton speechwriter David Kusnet’s assessment of the post-result speeches of John Edwards, Mitt Romney, Mike Huckabee, and tonight’s big GOP winner John McCain.