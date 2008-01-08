Over the last few days, I've heard more than one person suggest that Hillary Clinton is Barack Obama's perfect foil -- old to his young, establishment to his insurgency, shrill to his smooth, and so on. In other words, her weaknesses almost perfectly highlighted his strengths. I think that's all true.

But watching Clinton speak to her supporters just now, it struck me that the opposite holds, as well. This was the best speech I've seen her give, maybe ever. It was clever, for sure -- the way she managed to hit "reset" on the entire campaign by declaring she "found her voice" in New Hampshire. But it also presented her as a clear alternative to Obama -- substance to his style, down-and-dirty work to his lofty inspiration, and so on.

It also defined her, more clearly, as a populist. So far, the debate over how to bring about change has been characterized by a weird three-way dynamic -- one, I think, that did not work to Clinton's advantage. Obama made his plea for unity, Edwards made his plea for confrontation, and Clinton, well, she said she was the most experienced.

Tonight -- perhaps sensing that Edwards' moment is ending -- Clinton gave an oration that, at least to my ears, sounded a lot like the speeches Edwards has been giving. It wasn't as belligerent in tone, but it was all about defending the middle class. My note are sloppy, but there was a terrific passage in Clinton's talk about kids without health insurance, middle class workers without jobs, and so on. And it was front-and-center, not buried as an afterthought. I think this all serves as a contrast, at least in emphasis, to the pitch Obama has been making -- which has been all about making history.

