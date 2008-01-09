Wow! What a night--we all got it wrong. Clinton supporters have been bemoaning their candidate as a victim of gender politics; turns out she's a mastermind of gender politics. Not only did she find her voice (or at least the heartstrings of women who don't like to see thugs like Rick Lazio and, er, John Edwards treat a lady mean) but she replaced the wax museum of former Clinton officials at her last speech with what looked like the overflow crowd of a Hannah Montana concert. I agree with Frank that her comeback is good for the process--who wants it to end so soon? It's also good for toughening up Obama before he's prematurely canonized as Martin Luther Kennedy. At this point, only one thing is clear: The GOP needs to find someone, anyone, who can give a speech.

--Katherine Marsh