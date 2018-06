One other quick thought--I heard a lot of television pundits talking tonight about how Obama's new refrain, "Yes We Can," was a nod to Latino union members in Nevada--an embrace of Caesar Chavez's "Si Se Puede" mantra. That may be true, but it was also a major staple of his Illinois Senate campaign in 2004. (He said it in a few of the ads he ran in that race.) So it's hardly a new flourish for him...

--Noam Scheiber