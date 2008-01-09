Who knows what exactly tipped the balance here in New Hampshire. But Clinton aides said Tuesday night they think Hillary's Saturday night debate performance was a key factor. And the highlight of that debate was this Hillary stemwinder in which she forcefully (too forcefully, some said) articulated her case for bringing change through experience. And that spiel came only after John Edwards unexpectedly and dramatically sided with Barack Obama against Hillary. In other words, if the debate really was critical, and that moment was a boon for Hillary, Edwards may have had a non-trivial hand in costing Obama New Hampshire.



--Michael Crowley