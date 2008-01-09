Back on the Wagon [Staff, Concord Monitor]: "The way forward for Mitt Romney, Barack Obama and John Edwards after last night's losses starts in states as varied as South Carolina, Nevada and Michigan. The New Hampshire primary left Edwards and Romney, who had poured considerable time, effort and money into Iowa and New Hampshire, still searching for an impact victory. And after last night, Obama now faces a revived Hillary Clinton in what may prove to be a long and difficult fight for the nomination."



Bounces and Misses [Matthew Yglesias, The Atlantic]: "Commenter Brian makes an observation "No one is talking about how the polls actually nailed Obama's number. Obama didn't lose this election. He stayed steady and Hillary surged ahead." That seems to be true. Here's a chart comparing the actual results to the most recent Pollster.com current standard estimate polling average. Just as Brian says, the difference between the Obama poll level and the Obama vote total level seems to just be your basic statistical variance. The pollsters underestimated Clinton's level of support."

The Textbook is Back [Peter Wallsten, Los Angeles Times]: "The big news Tuesday was not merely that Hillary Rodham Clinton scored an unexpected comeback victory. Emerging from that win was something more durable: a road map that could guide the former first lady to the Democratic presidential nomination. The margin in the New Hampshire primary was razor-thin. But she clearly beat Barack Obama among core Democratic voters, the very bloc that will grow in influence as the nomination fight continues in the coming weeks."



War of Attrition [Jonathan Martin and John Harris, Politico]: "The hope among McCain operatives is that the New Hampshire victory will lead to an infusion of badly needed contributions. His fate also depends on the conservative establishment, often hostile to the Arizona senator and his maverick crusades, now rallying around his argument that he is the most electable Republican in the general election."