From the WaPost:

The New Hampshire ballot rules may also have played a role. In previous contests, the state rotated candidate names from precinct to precinct, but this year the names were consistently in alphabetical order, with Clinton near the top and Obama lower down. Stanford professor Jon A. Krosnick, a survey specialist, has estimated the impact of appearing high on the New Hampshire ballot at three percentage points or greater.

I have no reason--other than patriotism(!)--to think this isn't true! Or to put it another way, if this is true, what does it say about at least three percent of our country's voters?

--Isaac Chotiner