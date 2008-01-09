John Judis notes one interesting development last night that deserves more attention than it will probably get: Hillary seems to have won the Catholic vote in New Hampshire.

What that means is not altogether clear. I'd like to see the correlation with class and gender. She may have won with older, blue-collar Catholic women. But given her identification with abortion, it still comes as a surprise. On the other hand, white Catholics have a fraught history when it comes to race relations, and Obama's channeling of the Protestant social gospel may not resonate with them. Catholics have been a "homeless" voting bloc since the Kennedy era, so their choices are significant. Clinton the Southern Baptist won them in 1992, Kerry the Catholic lost them in 2004. Do my fellow OU contributors have any thoughts on this?

Casey N. Blake

