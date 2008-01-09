Via Andrew, I see John McCain has a new web ad that casts the Arizona Senator as Rocky Balboa.

Here's the thing everyone seems to forget, though. In the original--and by far the best--Rocky movie, Rocky loses. If McCain wanted to be true to the film, maybe he should have picked "Eye of the Tiger" as his campaign music. Lord knows Frank Stallone could probably use the royalties.

Update: Talkbacker gchernak correctly points out that "Eye of the Tiger" was by Survivor. I'd always thought Frank Stallone was in Survivor, but evidently not. Apologies to Survivor for the error.