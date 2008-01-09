Jason, below, notes that John McCain had planned to salute Barack Obama's supporters, and concludes from this,

McCain would probably have a decent shot at beating Hillary in a general election. But you definitely get the sense that, were all things equal, he'd rather go up against Obama.

Why do you get that sense? I get the sense he was trying to win over the independent voters he's been competing for against Obama. The fact that Obama has lots of independent support and Clinton very little is very strong testament to Obama being a stronger general election candidate than Clinton.

--Jonathan Chait