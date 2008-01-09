Judging by the over 1,200 comments on my article (and the hundreds of intemperate emails) about Ron Paul's heyday as a populist pamphleteer, there are many, many people angry that we decided to publish these newsletters online. But here's someone with the opposite reaction: David Duke -- whose 1990 Senate race, the Ron Paul Political Report said (PDF), "scared the blazes out of the Establishment" and whose platform, "to many voters...seems like just plain good sense." On his website, Duke is now offering advice for Paul:

What must Paul do to have any real chance of winning or making a bigger impact? I think he should do exactly what I did in Louisiana, and for Ron Paul to follow exactly the same advice Ron Paul gave in his newsletters for others, take up my campaign issues with passion and purpose.

Here, by Duke's own admission, is the suggestion that Paul ought to now "follow exactly the same advice Ron Paul gave in his newsletters for others."

--James Kirchick