It seems to be the CW that if Hillary wins Nevada or South Carolina, she'll go a long way toward sewing up the nomination. It also seems to be CW that Hillary enjoys a real advantage with Hispanic voters over Obama. It also seems to be CW that Bill Richardson's apparent decision to stay in the race through Nevada will siphon off Hispanic votes there that would otherwise go to Hillary.

So, given that it's CW that Richardson's whole presidential campaign is really geared toward getting the number two spot on the Democratic ticket, wouldn't it be smart for him to propose to Hillary that he'll drop out before Nevada in exchange for her promise that she'll pick him as her runningmate? I don't think it's a deal Hillary would be willing to strike, but, at this point, what does Richardson have to lose?

--Jason Zengerle