This seems to be the big question in the libertarian blogosphere right now, in reaction to my piece about Ron Paul's newsletters. Some people "in the know" are implying that it's Llewellyn H. Rockwell Jr., Paul's former chief of staff and the founder of the Ludwig von Mises Institute. Rockwell is listed as a "contributing editor" of The Ron Paul Investment Letter, but when I interviewed him last week for the story, he denied ghostwriting material in Paul's newsletters. He said that he was "involved in the promotion" of the newsletters, as well as, "writing the subscription letters" (maybe he wrote this ditty [PDF]?) and "writing mailing lists." Rockwell told me that there were "seven or eight freelancers involved at various stages" of the newsletter's history.

When I asked him who was in charge of the editing and publishing of the newsletters, Rockwell got cryptic. "The person who was in charge is now long gone ... He left in unfortunate circumstances." Ultimately, however, Rockwell says his role was "just to bring the money in."

--James Kirchick