With Kerry getting all the headlines, it's worth noting that California Congressman George Miller also endorsed Obama today. And, as Chuck Todd notes, "This is perhaps the closest thing to getting a Nancy Pelosi endorsement as you can come without actually getting it." That's because Miller is probably closer to Pelosi than anyone in Congress. It will be interesting to watch the Speaker in the days leading up to the California primary. (Full disclosure: I used to intern for Miller)

--Isaac Chotiner