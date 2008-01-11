P.S. One politically-wired Stump correspondent in California writes in to say that Latino animus toward Obama is overstated:

Latino voters in CA are typically a lot more disengaged than most voters early in the process, and so their putative support for Hillary is even more a function of name ID – not some complicated racial politics.... At the end of the day, Latinos move mostly in line with the rest of the Dem electorate in CA (that’s the historic pattern), and even if by some chance Hillary wins them 3/2 or 5/3, that’s only worth a couple of points at best across the whole election.