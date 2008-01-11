"We treat these problems as if one is guacamole and one is chips, when ... they both go together."
--Hillary Clinton, in a heavily Latino Las Vegas-area neighborhood, January 10.
Relatedly, today's WSJ has a look at Clinton's efforts to court Latino voters. No mention of the Do the Right Thing factor, though.
P.S. One politically-wired Stump correspondent in California writes in to say that Latino animus toward Obama is overstated:
Latino voters in CA are typically a lot more disengaged than most voters early in the process, and so their putative support for Hillary is even more a function of name ID – not some complicated racial politics.... At the end of the day, Latinos move mostly in line with the rest of the Dem electorate in CA (that’s the historic pattern), and even if by some chance Hillary wins them 3/2 or 5/3, that’s only worth a couple of points at best across the whole election.
--Michael Crowley