From this morning's Times:

Top Giuliani Aides Forgo Salaries.

From this morning's Post:

Yesterday, Giuliani's campaign revealed that top aides are working without pay to save money, an indication that donors are growing restless as they watch the candidate finish repeatedly near the bottom of the GOP pack.

From Matthew Continetti in The Weekly Standard:

The Giuliani Implosion : From frontrunner to also-ran in eight short weeks.

Has the campaign stopped giving Continetti a salary?! Is this the result? Say it ain't so...