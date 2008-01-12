I know that many (most?) readers of TNR do not incline warmly to friendly

words spoken or written about George Bush. And it doesn't especially

matter from whom the words come.



But since Ha'aretz is the prime voice of the peace camp in Israel perhaps

it will mean something to those who were impatient with Bush for not

enmeshing himself in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process earlier. This

has certainly been the trope of virtually all of the Democratic candidates

who want to be his successor. As it happens, Ha'aretz thinks that "until

recently he did not have the appropriate partners for an effort to reach a

permanent arrangement."



That is, according to Ha'aretz, he took the first opportunity he had. This

is a serious judgement from a serious place, as the newspaper's editors go

on to argue in "Not a lost year" in Friday's paper.

I happen to think that this initiative will turn out to be another mishap,

if not a terrible calamity. But it won't be because of Bush's failure of

will. It is because the Palestinians are still a phantom partner.



Who have phantom fixed demands. For example, the right of return. And, in

any case, they will not be able to insure the calm on the ground which is

indispensable for any Israeli withdrawal.