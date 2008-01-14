For those in the Washington area, Mike and I, along with our boss Frank Foer and our esteemed colleagues Jon Chait, Michelle Cottle, and Leon Wieseltier, will be participating in a roundtable discussion about the presidential primaries tomorrow night (January 15) at 7. It all happens at the Sixth and I Synagogue--located, somewhat counter-intuitively, on the corner of Sixth and I in Northwest Washington.

For those who don't live in Washington, I'm told the event will be broadcast on C-SPAN.

If you're planning to show up, we'd be grateful if you could RSVP to our eternally-wise colleague Sacha Zimmerman (szimmerman@tnr.com). We're already expecting a large turnout, and we'd like to know if we need to make further accommodations.

--Noam Scheiber