While I continue to search for Jon Chait's great Bob Johnson piece from a few years ago--which, surprise surprise, doesn't appear to be in our online archives--I thought I'd file an online placeholder with my own Johnson story.

Back in the '80s, when I was growing up in D.C., I took piano lessons from Johnson's wife, Sheila. This was before the Johnsons founded Black Entertainment Television, and, thus, before they were billionaires. Sheila, or Mrs. Johnson as I knew her, taught her music lessons from the basement of their modest ranch home on Brandywine Street, just off Connecticut Avenue. Once a week, I'd sit in that basement for an hour and struggle through the basic chords.

I wasn't a very good piano student, but I wasn't an abysmal one either, and every once in a while Mrs. Johnson would invite me to perform in a recital she'd organized. One was on a dinner boat that cruised up and down the Potomac; another was in a mansion nestled in Rock Creek Park. But for my third recital, she'd arranged for my grandest venue yet: the Old Post Office Pavilion on Pennsylvania Avenue. And to suit the grandness of the location, the music she chose for me to play for the occassion was the theme from the TV show Dynasty. (Like I said earlier, this was the '80s.)

For months leading up to the Old Post Office recital, I practiced piano like I'd never practiced before. The Dynasty theme was the longest and most complicated song I'd ever played. One of the trickiest parts came at the end of the first page of sheet music and involved a chord that required me to use both of my hands, thus making it impossible for me to turn the page. So Mrs. Johnson and I decided that I would simply memorize the first page so that I could begin the recital with my music book opened to the second page. And after a lot of work, I committed that first page of music to memory. I mean, I could have played it in my sleep.