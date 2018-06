New York magazine's Vulture reports:

[Edward] Albee said that he's currently “knocked up” (his term) with his 30-second play, of which he's only come up with the title, Silence.

Either they meant to say "32nd play," or that's one performance during which no one will be falling asleep...

Update: The Plank gets results! It's been changed to "32nd." I confess to being somewhat disappointed.



--Christopher Orr