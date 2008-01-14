Obama Responds [Sam Stein, Huffington Post]: "Sen. Barack Obama's presidential campaign has prepared a detailed memo listing various instances in which it perceived Sen. Hillary Clinton's campaign to have deliberately played the race card in the Democratic primary."
McCain Goes Negative [Jonathan Martin, Politico]: "For the second day in a row, [McCain] was asked about mail pieces he sent to voters in Michigan and South Carolina going after Mitt Romney on taxes and abortion. McCain defended his decision to go [negative] after Romney by citing his rival's heavy spending on negative messaging."
Great Lakes Gamesmanship [Marc Ambinder, The Atlantic]: "Supporters of Mitt Romney in Michigan report receiving negative messaging calls this weekend. After a 45-second 'survey,' the calls turn into an advertisement for Mike Huckabee's campaign."
Preparing for His Next Career? [Associated Press]: "Mitt Romney assumed the role of motivational speaker Monday, as the Republican presidential contender tried to inspire high school students to make the right choices in life."
Enough With the Governors! [Thomas Ferraro, Reuters]: "For the first time since a young and charismatic John F. Kennedy reached the political summit nearly half a century ago, a sitting member of Congress may be elected president this year."
--Josh Patashnik