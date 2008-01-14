Obama Responds [Sam Stein, Huffington Post]: "Sen. Barack Obama's presidential campaign has prepared a detailed memo listing various instances in which it perceived Sen. Hillary Clinton's campaign to have deliberately played the race card in the Democratic primary."

McCain Goes Negative [Jonathan Martin, Politico]: "For the second day in a row, [McCain] was asked about mail pieces he sent to voters in Michigan and South Carolina going after Mitt Romney on taxes and abortion. McCain defended his decision to go [negative] after Romney by citing his rival's heavy spending on negative messaging."

Great Lakes Gamesmanship [Marc Ambinder, The Atlantic]: "Supporters of Mitt Romney in Michigan report receiving negative messaging calls this weekend. After a 45-second 'survey,' the calls turn into an advertisement for Mike Huckabee's campaign."