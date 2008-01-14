Harvard’s sex magazine, H Bomb, hits the campaign trail to report on issues of—you guessed it!—sexuality.

A story about a hot Mormon starts around 1 minute 50 seconds. And then around the 2 minute mark--



Suited boy: I think I might have to go to Obama to get some of the more looser girls.



Boy with black fleece and not exactly bowl-cut, but maybe tea-cup cut: My answer to that is… you’re going to find fewer people like that working for Mitt Romney. He’s a class act. He has high standards from his workers. I mean, the Hillary campaign I would expect hook ups everywhere, but not here.



What Hillary campaign is he talking about? The Hillary Duff campaign?