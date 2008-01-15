Forget Michigan and Flip-Flop Mitt. With South Carolina looming, the more gripping question on the GOP side is whether values voters will be able to help Mike Huckabee extend his magical mystery tour. With Huck’s candidacy now intimately tied to evangelicals, one can’t help but think that the movement’s political fate depends to a degree on his. And yet some evangelical leaders remain deeply conflicted about how much farther they’d like to see the former governor go.

And even if Huck tanks in South Carolina, they insist, he has indelibly impacted the race. Gary Bauer, once of the Family Research Council and now head of American Values, keeps in touch with the Republican field and says it's clear "they're picking up an emphasis in that area." (He points to McCain's "My Christmas Story" campaign ad recalling the former POW’s cross-drawing encounter with a Christian prison guard in Vietnam as a nod to Huck’s rise in Iowa around that time.) Agrees Michael Cromartie, head of the Ethics and Public Policy Center’s Evangelical Studies Project, “Anybody like Romney or McCain who moves forward can’t be cavalier about those issue coming out of Iowa."

Leaders admit that a Rudy win would be bad news for the movement. But assuming anyone else wins the nomination—including John “agents of intolerance” McCain—they are prepared to declare victory, crediting Huck’s early success with having forced the field to recognize the enduring importance of values voters and move in their direction.

On the other hand...