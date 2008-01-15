Today's New York Times looks into the issue of whether Barack Obama can win over Latino voters, given their complicated relationship with -- and opinion of -- the African-American community. It' follows closely on the heels of old friend Ryan Lizza's New Yorker article, in which Clinton pollster Sergio Bendixen noted “the Hispanic voter—and I want to say this very carefully—has not shown a lot of willingness or affinity to support black candidates.”



It's an important story, for reasons that go well beyond the campaign horserace. And -- just a reminder -- you read it here first, back in December, when our colleague John Judis wrote first pegged the Latino vote as "Hillary Clinton's Firewall."

--Jonathan Cohn

