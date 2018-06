John Judis's recent takedown of the idea that Hillary Clinton's victory in New Hampshire can be partially explained by voter racism--propagated, most visibly, by pollster Andrew Kohut in the New York Times--prompted comments from all quarters of the blogosphere including Salon.com, Politico, the Commentary blog and even, in the article's Comments, Andrew Kohut himself. Judis himself responded to Kohut's rebuttal here.

P.S. "The" excised. Five points to J.J.

--Barron YoungSmith