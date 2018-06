Just a reminder that several members of the TNR crew--including myself, Noam, Jon Chait, Michelle Cottle, Leon Wieseltier, and bossman Frank Foer--will be holding a panel on the presidential primaries at 7pm this evening. All comers are welcome at the Sixth and I Synagogue here in Northwest, DC, and we'll be looking forward to your questions and comments. Hope to see you there.

--Michael Crowley