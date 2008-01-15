A lot of people were watching the first segment in tonight's Democratic debate to see how the candidates would talk about race. But it was an early reference to another subject entirely that caught my attention.

It came in response to the very first question from Brian Williams, when Barack Obama, describing the challenges facing America, mentioned right away that "the economy is putting an enormous strain on working families."

That may sound like boilerplate -- and, in another context, it would be. All Democrats say things like that. So do most Republicans.

But I think the prominence of that statement has significance. For all of Obama's terrific rhetoric on the campaign trail, he hasn't done such a terrific job of connecting his movement to results. As I've written before, it's not enough simply to build a movement; you have to put that movement to good use. Too frequently, I've heard Obama mention his policy goals -- whether it's fighting climate change, giving everybody health insurance, whatever -- as an afterthought.