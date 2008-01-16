He’s Baaack: [Juliet Eilperin and Michael D. Shear, The Washington Post]: “The surprisingly easy win in Michigan by a candidate whom many had written off vaults Romney back into contention and reaffirms the sharpened campaign message that he debuted several days ago.”

A House Divided Against Itself…: [Adam Nagourney, The New York Times]: “The convincing victory by Mitt Romney in the Michigan primary on Tuesday means three very different states — with dissimilar electorates driven by distinctive sets of priorities — have embraced three separate candidates in search of someone who can lead the party into a tough election and beyond President Bush.”

Making Nice: [Jeff Zeleny and Patrick Healy, The New York Times]: “A Democratic presidential debate unfolded with an exchange of pleasantries and acts of contrition among rivals on Tuesday as Senators Hillary Rodham Clinton and Barack Obama promised to dispel a rancorous feud over race and gender that had threatened to divide the party and alienate voters.”

Uncommitted Challenges Hillary, Trounces Kucinich: [The Washington Post]: “About 44 percent of Michigan Democrats voted against Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton (N.Y.) yesterday in the party's primary, with the vast majority of that group marking ‘uncommitted’ on ballots that did not include any other major candidates.”