After last night's TNR panel discussion on the POTUS race (for which I'm sure every one of you tuned in to C-SPAN), a young woman from the Netherlands stopped me to ask if Hillary could receive a significant boost from playing the race card. Back in her country, the woman explained, feminism was no longer hip, and young women in particular think talk of sexism is a bit passe.

I told her the situation doesn't seem all that different here.

--Michelle Cottle