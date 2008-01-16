As some of you know, MoveOn is not my favorite organization. But it has done essential work in making people aware of the real environmental crisis we face. Here is a statistical secret it has revealed about all the talk shows with presidential aspirants:

In the last year, the major TV networks asked the presidential candidates 2,679 questions. Pop quiz: How many were about global warming?



A) 514--after all, it's one of the top issues facing the country

B) 165--as many as were asked about illegal immigration

C) 3--the same number asked about UFOs



If you guessed 3, you're right: Reporters asked as many questions about UFOs as they did about the climate crisis--the biggest threat to our planet.



