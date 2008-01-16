Already tired of Hardee's, I stopped to grab lunch today at the Rosewood Market Organic Restaurant in Columbia. Crunchy yuppies are the same everywhere on earth: The Drew's All Natural dressing, the Newman's Own products, the lavender soap, the bulk quinoa. The one difference showed up on the store's magazine rack. There was Outside, Yoga Journal, all the standard fare, including Psychology Today, whose cover featured a pseudo-"naked" couple -- with nipples and everything else scandalous cleverly covered up, of course, along the lines of Britney's pose for Bazaar. But even so, on every issue in the store, somebody had lovingly stuck yellow post-it notes over the woman's bust and crotch.

-- Eve Fairbanks

