Quin Hillyer urges Rudy boosters in South Carolina to vote for Fred Thompson.

Part of me feels like you need a supercomputer to game out who's going to win the GOP nomination. (The other part of me thinks Romney's the only one with the cash to survive a long muddle.)

One thing seems likely: If the race is still contested by February 5, McCain will lose the California GOP primary, which is closed to independents.

--Michael Crowley