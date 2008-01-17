I have some quibbles with this Stu Rothenberg column about Giuliani, but I think his take-away point is fundamentally right:

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani (R) has taken quite a hit recently both in the national media and in national polls. Journalists have noted that his crowds during the first two weeks of January were small, leading some to conclude that the mayor’s presidential race may be over even before it has begun. But as we’ve already seen a number of times during this presidential campaign, it’s wise not to jump to conclusions, and Giuliani’s strategy has not yet been tested. There’s no need for you to be the first on your block to write off the New Yorker.

Agreed. Rudy's nomination strategy has never stood a very high chance of success, which is why I spent the fall panning it (see here, here, here, and here). But if you asked me how his chances look today relative to a month or six weeks ago, I'd have to say they look much better. (Not good by any stretch, but better.) Basically everything he's wanted or needed to happen has happened--three primaries, three different winners, no consolidation of voters or the establishment behind a single candidate. As Rothenberg says, that gives him at least a shot in Florida, whereas six weeks ago it looked like Romney would win both Iowa and New Hampshire and end the race before it ever got there.

In a nutshell, I think the national media was much too high on Rudy this summer and fall, by which point it was already clear he didn't have much of chance, but is too down on him now, when his strategy still offers a glimmer of hope.

Now for the quibbles. Rothenberg writes: