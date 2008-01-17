Not to beat a dead horse, but I see via Greg Sargent that the Edwards campaign has now put together a video that supposedly proves what Sargent calls "The Edwards Media Blackout."

So far as I can tell, all these media clips are from after the New Hampshire Primary--by which point it really was a Hillary-Obama race. If you want to make the case that the media ignored Edwards--as the Edwards campaign and Sargent do--you'd be on stronger footing if you could find examples of his being ignored before he failed to win either of the first two nomination contests.

--Jason Zengerle