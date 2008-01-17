Oy. I didn't realize "Smitten for Mittens" was a thing. But here's a bit of Rush's show from yesterday:



We've had the minority gap; the gender gap. We had the NASCAR gap. But we also, we invented a term, the "Arousal Gap." And that was all these lib Democrats and the Drive-By women reporters just swooning over Bill Clinton. We'd get these stories about the power crackling in his jeans and so forth. So we had an Arousal Gap problem. Do you realize, I don't know, ladies and gentlemen, if I can extrapolate here from two calls.



We've had two women today simply going bonkers over Mitt Romney. Now, I don't know if they are part of the Romney organization. I'm not trying to castigate them here. You just don't know, and I didn't ask them, but I'm just going to assume here they're just ardent, just pumped-up Romney supporters. If Romney gets the nomination, and all of these, if there are indeed a lot of these kinds of women out there, they look at Romney, and he's a good-looking guy, they see the family, and it's a wholesome, really good-looking family, a lot of things to recommend it, in terms of if you look at what women look at versus men, and political candidates and so forth, can you imagine the Arousal Gap being on the Democrat side? Well, here's the difference. There's a big difference with the Clinton women and Romney women. The Romney women know they don't have a chance of sleeping with him, but they don't want to.