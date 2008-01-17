Call me naive but the ham-fisted and presumably humiliating way Bob Johnson handled this whole Obama "in the neighborhood" thing affirms my sense that the notion of a coordinated master plan by the Clintons to repeatedly smear Obama is overstated.

Indeed I've always been skeptical of the notion that Mark Penn went into that infamous "Hardball" segment with sinister subliminal-message intentions. (Heck, Trippi used the word "cocaine," too--and it was because of him that the whole thing got so much attention!)



--Michael Crowley