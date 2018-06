A scanned mailer that recently went out here in South Carolina:

The text of the mailer says, "There is no place more important to the future of the family than the American home. We must protect our unborn children and overturn Roe v. Wade. We should define marriage as the relationship between a man and a woman and encourage people to get married before they have babies so that every child has a mom and a dad at home." It concludes like this: