Tomorrow's weather for downstate Charleston, South Carolina:

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 48F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.

Tomorrow's weather for upstate Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina:

Rain...mixing with snow in the afternoon. High 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 2 inches of snow expected.

Upshot: The weather's bad for turnout all over the state tomorrow, but it's significantly worse for Huckabee than for McCain. Warmer, plain-old-rain Charleston is a veterans' area, home to the Citadel. Cold, sleety Greenville and Spartanburg are the state's serious evangelical strongholds, Greenville being home to what people call the "BJU Crowd," or Bob Jones University faculty and groupies.

--Eve Fairbanks