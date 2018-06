When Mike Huckabee left Iowa on the eve of the Caucus to go to L.A. to appear on Jay Leno, Mitt Romney griped:

"Well, frankly my focus is on the caucuses here in Iowa. I think Mike is more concerned about the caucus in Los Angeles."

But I now see that tonight, on the eve of the South Carolina Primary and Nevada Caucus, Romney will be in Los Angeles to do Leno. What happened to Romney's principles? I'm kidding. Sort of.

--Jason Zengerle