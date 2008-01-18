So charges the Huckabee camp:

"Why would he get aggressive all of a sudden here?" asked Ed Rollins, Huckabee's campaign chairman, noting the series of attacks that Thompson directed at Huckabee in a recent debate. Rollins added: "Thirty-five seconds after he drops out, he endorses McCain. . . . Anything he takes from us I'm concerned about, because it's a close race."

Maybe. It seems there's at least as good an argument that Thompson futher divides the vote of non-evangelical party regulars, and maybe picks up some national-security conservatives, to McCain's detriment.

Of course, I suppose it's possible the guy actually wants to win. (Though it says something about the GOP race that this feels like the wackiest theory of all....)



--Michael Crowley