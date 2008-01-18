Hollywood super-agent Ari Gold Emanuel has a few questions about Hillary Clinton's "35 years of experience making change":

Well, Senator Clinton, I'm confused. I've done the math. You're 60, which means that 35 years ago you were 25. And I Googled your name, looking for all the change you were making as a 25 year old and, frankly, I'm not finding much. You were going to Yale Law School at the time -- which I'm sure was a personally transformative experience, but it's hardly the kind of change that should count on one's Presidential Training Experience resume, is it? Is that when you started your personal Working-for-Change-O-Meter? That summer, the summer of 1972, you campaigned in Texas for George McGovern's unsuccessful presidential bid. A worthy -- if ultimately futile -- endeavor to be sure, but a notch on your Years of Change belt? Kind of a stretch, don't you think?

You know, I just sort of assumed that Hillary was starting the clock on her experience from when she became First Lady of Arkansas; embarrassingly, i never bothered to do the math to realize that she was talking about her work on the McGovern campaign. Given all this, it's even more absurd that she's hammering Obama for being a "part-time" state senator.

P.S. I wonder if Ari's column will tick off his brother Rahm, who's a Hillary supporter. Hug it out, bitches.