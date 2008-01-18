Pretty much like Iowa. Republicans start at 9am, Democrats at noon (PST). Noam and I will be blogging the results midafternoon.

Well, there is one procedural difference: While Democrats, as in Iowa, must regroup if any candidate fails to reach a viability threshold, in Nevada only the nonviable candidate's supporters can choose a new favorite. Supporters of viable candidates have to stay put.

Theoretically that could crimp any dealmaking, but there wasn't likely to be much anyway. The only scenario I can imagine would be if John Edwards really wants to screw Hillary and tells his nonviable supporters to back Obama. But I'm not sure he has the control to move them en masse.

P.S. Some observant Jews aren't happy about the caucus timing: