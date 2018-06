In advance, I'd like to wish everyone a happy Martin Luther King Day. Or, as the Ron Paul Political Report would have it, "The X-Rated Flagrant Plagiarist With a Phony Doctorate And World-Class Philanderer Who Beat Up His Paramours While Seducing Underage Girls and Boys And Replaced The Evil of Forced Segregation With The Evil of Forced Integration" Day!

Did you know that MLK, along with Rosa Parks, is one of Ron Paul's "heroes?"

--James Kirchick