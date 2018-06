Although I've occasionally contributed to them, I find these precise dissections of Hillary's "experience" somewhat beside the point. Whatever you may conclude about her record, the irrefutable fact is that her husband spent eight years as president. And he's not going to be sitting around the residence playing solitaire all day.



I realize many people don't see that as a good thing. But to me that's the best "experience" argument of all, even if she doesn't explicitly make it.

--Michael Crowley