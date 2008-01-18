One of the best reasons to read The Corner is Fred Thompson booster Peter Robinson, who, like Linus, never allows his faith to waiver that Ole Fred will somehow prevail, despite steep odds and his own transparent lack of interest in the job. Robinson offers up the thoughts of one reader who shares his fervor:

Every night before going to sleep I picture Fred raising his hand, Jeri holding the Bible, and Chief Justice Roberts administering the oath of office to our next President. Keep the faith.... Fred isn't in this to lose!

Every night!

Uh... Every night?