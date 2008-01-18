In case you haven't read our South Carolina coverage this week, here's a roundup. In her jaunt around primary country, Eve Fairbanks encountered Southern yuppie prudery and creative ways of breaking the wall between church and state. After Romney's Michigan upset, she attended a Mitt Romney revival that evoked a U2 concert and discovered a new phenom: pro-Romney women in heat .

Of course, the main S.C. attraction is campaign dirt. Some GOP establishment figures, including Rush, have been boosting Mitt (who's been awkwardly shoring up his pro-life credentials), while bashing Huckabee and McCain . McCain has been pandering on immigration and praying for rain . Meanwhile squirrel-roaster Mike Huckabee's campaign is living off old ads from Iowa and employing an ingeniously grubby free media strategy .

The biggest story of all, though, may be that South Carolina politics just aren't that dirty this year .