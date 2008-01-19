Frank and I were speculating about this Thursday, and it's worth revisiting now: How likely is it that Bill Clinton's angry outburst with an Oakland reporter earlier this week was entirely pre-meditated and designed to lower expectations for Hillary? I think very. Bill was particularly exercised about the at-large precincts located at Vegas casinos, where Obama's culinary union (or, as Terry McAuliffe would put it, "culinary institute") endorsement was supposed to pay big dividends. But, of course, the gaming industry itself is a very powerful interest-group in Vegas (management, that is). And, as we've been hearing over the last few days, it overwhelmingly supported Hillary. No surprise, then, that she appears to have fought Obama to a rough draw along on The Strip.

--Noam Scheiber