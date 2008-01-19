Key statistic: Hillary Clinton picked up 64 percent of the Latino vote.

Ben Smith thinks that the Hillary camp's talk of voter suppression helped turnout non-union workers in the casinos. It was "as much an electoral strategy as a post-electoral spin," he says.

He also reports anti-Obama robo-calls throughout the state which ended with the line: "You just can't take a chance on Barack Hussein Obama."

Kos sees the primary going on from a loooong time.