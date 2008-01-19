This will please the Hillary fans. From the Las Vegas Sun:



It looks like the Culinary Union’s endorsement couldn’t carry Barack Obama to victory in Nevada, who lost most of the at-large caucuses on the Strip to Hillary Clinton.

So it’s no surprise that the Culinary Union apparently couldn’t watch the results on today’s caucuses on the news channels.

At a viewing party at the Culinary Training Academy in North Las Vegas, all three television sets were turned to the USC-UCLA basketball game. No CNN, Fox News, MSNBC. No Univision. Just hoops.

The mood was subdued as about 60 union members ate food — catered by the Culinary workers — and milled about.